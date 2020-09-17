Stocks keep moving up



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday finished trading extending the winning streak of previous session as optimistic investors showed their appetite on sector-wise issues. The prime bourse began trading following the Tuesday's superb session when the benchmark index surpassed 5,100-mark buoyed by some regulatory measures and gradual improvement of economic activities onslaught of COVID-19.





The broad index, DSEX settled at 5116.81 points on Wednesday with a gain of 16.26 points or 0.31 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 went up slightly by 2.77 points while Shariah index, DSES declined by 1.72 points to settle at 1764.11 points and 1168.83 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 228,668 trades were executed in yesterday's trading session with a trading volume of 395.74million securities. On the other hand, DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 11.47 billion from Taka 9.95 billion in the previous session. Gainers took lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 185securities gained price while 120declined and 51 remained unchanged. The market-cap of DSE increased to Taka 3,867 billion which was Taka 3,862 billion in the previous session.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trade at green extending the gaining streak of previous session. CSCX and CASPI rose by 29.54points and 60.29 points to stand at 8768.94 points and 14587.82 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 13,905,295share and mutual funds of 282companies were traded, of which 144issues advanced while 90 declined and 48 issues remained unchanged.



Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Unite Power, Beximco Limited, Brac Bank, City Bank, Nitol Insurance, Confidence Cement, BD Finance, BBS Cables and British American Tobacco Bangladesh.





The top ten losers were Uttara Finance, BD wielding, Pioneer Insurance, Shyampur Sugar Mill, Rupali Life Insurance, Savar Refractories, Eastern Insurance, Zahintex Industries, Sonar Bangla Insurance and Northern Insurance.









