Pran-RFL Group to invest $18m to produce PPE in Adamjee EPZ

BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and Banga Plastic Chairman Rathendra Nath Paul shaking hands while exchanging singed documents of an agreement at BEPZA Complex in the capital on Wednesday. -AA



Banga Plastic International Limited, a sister concern of Pran-RFL group is going to establish a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Toys manufacturing industry with an investment of US$18.08 million in Adamjee Export Processing Zone.





This Bangladeshi company will produce annually 850 metric tons of PPE like surgical face mask, face mask KN 95, face mask N 95, surgical hand gloves, shoe cover, mop cap, medical gown, sanitary napkin, diaper, hand sanitizers etc. They also produce 4857 metric tons of toys like baby toys, rider toys, slipper toys, sports toys, educational toys, building toys, alphabet toys, soft and hard animal toys etc.







A total of 1900 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory. An agreement to this effect signed between Bangla-desh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s Banga Plastic International Ltd. at BEPZA Complex, in Dhaka.







Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Rathendra Nath Paul, Chairman of Banga Plastic signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam, BP, SPP, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony. Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md Nabirul Islam, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, of BEPZA and Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group were present at the signing ceremony.

