Chris Hemsworth not bidding bye to 'Thor'





Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he has no plans to quit playing Marvel superhero 'Thor' any time soon. In an interview with Elle Man magazine, the Australian actor said he hopes to continue essaying the part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) even after the upcoming fourth movie in the franchise, 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' "He is only 1,500 years old! (Thor: Love and Thunder') is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so," Hemsworth said. The 37-year-old actor, who will reprise his role of the Asgardian God in the Taika Waititi-directed movie, teased that there will be "a lot of love" in the film. ''After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure in this production there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning (laughs). "I'm glad that after everything that happened in 'Avengers: Endgame', I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor," he said.





