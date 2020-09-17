Sara's relationship with Sushant comes out





Sushant Singh Rajput case is seeing new revelations every day. Rhea Chakraborty recently took the name of stars like Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh saying that they too have consumed drugs. Now that the focus is on Sara Ali Khan as well more details about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput are coming out.





The latest is that the late actor's driver Dhirendra Yadav has opened up about the bond both 'Kedarnath' stars shared with each other. Dhirendra who has been interrogated by CBI recently also talked about Sushant & Rhea with India TV. He said that he worked with the star in a period of Oct 2018 to April 2019 and that he and Sara were good friends. When asked if Sara used to visit Sushant's home, he said, "She (Sara) used to not come home.







They (Sushant and Sara) had gone to promote 'Kedarnath' on 'Bigg Boss' and that's when they travelled together." Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip had earlier revealed that both actors were smitten by each other and had travelled to Thailand together with a couple of close friends. When asked if something happened after both of them came back from Thailand, he said, "Trip se aane ke baad, madam nahi thi saath mai. (Madam wasn't with him after the Thailand trip)" He also added that he was on leave while they were on trip and joined shortly after their return. "Maybe around 10 days after the trip. 'Sonchiriya' had released by then. I was on leave," he said.





