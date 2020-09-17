Galleri Kaya launches 'September Select'



Art exhibition house Galleri Kaya recently launched an exhibition titled, 'September Select,' a group exhibition showcasing the works of modern and contemporary artists, on September 7.







A selection of 176 works done in acrylic, oil, watercolor, ink, etching, aquatint, relief process charcoal, stainless steel, bronze, pastel, pencil, and mixed media on paper and canvas is being showcased in this exhibition. The exhibition is sponsored by ADN Group and the online partner for the event is www.artitude.com.bd.





Artist Ruhul Amin Tarek's three paintings will be featured in the exhibition, one of them being "Lady with Mirror." This painting was done in woodcut, which adds to the charm of the artwork. "Lady with Mirror highlights the tradition of rural women as they use simple beauty tools such as mirrors or powder to add a charm to their attire. Here I used the Woodcut medium to bring my work to life. Generally, few artists use the form of woodcut but I believe that the use of Woodcut gives the painting an added distinction which makes it more appealing to the audience."





Artist Aloptogin Talukder's five paintings will be showcased in the exhibition. One of them is called "Abstracted Nature," which is an acrylic painting on canvas. In it, you see the use of beautiful acrylic color and patterns to convey an abstraction. When asked about the painting, Aloptogin said, "I modified the beauty of nature into its base forms. For example, I used basic forms such as rectangle, triangle and cylinder to create an abstract notion of the beautiful vision of the hills cape."





Artist Mohammad Iqbal's seven artworks will be featured in the exhibition. The artist has done a mixed media on paper called, "Unfettered Life," in which he wanted to portray the lives of Bauls and monks. "There is a story behind 'Unfettered Life'," says Mohammad Iqbal, who wanted to highlight the lifestyle of Bauls in Bangladesh. "Many people refer to Bauls as vagabonds, but they are much more than that," Iqbal added. His figurative art wanted to capture the spirituality of Baul lifestyle. Artist Anisuzzaman has five artworks on display at the exhibition. 'Urban Musings-12,' an acrylic on canvas painting, captures the cubic forms of our everyday life.







"My prints are closely related to geometrical and structural elements where one can easily sense my passion for the language of architecture," Anisuzzaman said. He believes since we are trapped amid the pandemic in our households, all we see are cubic shapes of our concrete city. "In the painting, I tried to give an impression of composition of lines, open spaces and quiet colors. As a socially aware printmaker, I use most of my time for the welfare of the beloved city," he added.





