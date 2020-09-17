Aurthohin's Sumon, son test positive for covid-19



Popular Bangladeshi band Aurthohin's frontman Saidus Salehin Khaled, popularly known as 'Bassbaba' Sumon, and his son Ahnaf Salehin Khaled have tested positive for COVID-19, reports UNB.





Sumon shared this information himself on Facebook on Monday. "Ahnaf and I tested positive for COVID-19. Everyone please keep us in your prayers," he wrote.





The singer-songwriter-musician has been battling cancer for almost a decade now and has been undergoing treatment abroad.His last public appearance was at the Joy Bangla concert on March 7 at Army Stadium in the capital where he made a surprise performance alongside his longtime musical companion, music director Fuad Al Muqtadir.





"This might be my last concert, my very last stage performance," Sumon said at the concert.One of the most popular artists in the Bangladeshi band sphere, Sumon founded Aurthohin in 1998. He also played for other iconic bands such as Warfaze and Feelings (led by rock icon James).





Often considered as the most influential and best bass guitarist in the country, Sumon earned the title "Bassbaba" for his unique and flamboyant style of bass playing.Sumon is currently serving as the Assistant General Secretary for Bangladesh Musical Band's Association (BAMBA) and director of Khaled Group of Companies.

Leave Your Comments