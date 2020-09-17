Kanak Chapa gets exceptional gift



Noted singer Kanak Chapa's birthday was on September 11. She got exceptional gift on her birthday. Five talented singers of present generation rendered five songs, which were composed by noted music composer and director Mainul Islam Khan, who is also husband of singer Kanak Chapa.





By rendering songs, five singers presented these to Kanak Chapa on the occasion of her birthday.







Kanak Chapa informed that before starting her career in play-back song, she came to close with the music-lovers by rendering these songs. These songs are: "Ami noi sei Bonolata Sen" (written by Sezan Mahmud), Aj ar kono chawa nei (written by Nazrul Islam Babu), "Elomelo chul ar lolater bhanj" (written by Sezan Mahmud), "Tumito durer ekhon" (written by Kabir Bokul) and "Oi potaka aamar mayer mukher moto" (written by poet Kazi Rosy). Music of all these songs was composed by Mainul Islam Khan. Zhilik, Salma, Haimanti Rakkhit, Luipa and Ronti Das rendered these songs respectively.





Due to Coronavirus pandemic, these singers lent their vocals for the songs without help from the music composer. After hearing these songs Kanak Chapa became impressed and shared these on her Facebook wall on September 12.





Kanak Chapa shared her feelings by this way, "These songs are best gift on my birthday taken from my children like singers of this generation. During Corona, they rendered these songs without taking any help from the music composer of these songs. They gave a lot of effort. I give thanks to them."



