Saif tested Covid-19 positive for 2nd time

Bangladesh batsman Saif Hasan poses with trophy during Sri Lanka tour in 2019.



Positive, isolation and now positive again, the mystery surrounding young opener Saif Hasan's COVID-19 test results seems to continue. The information was revealed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sources on Wednesday.





However, the chief physician of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Debashis Chowdhury does not see any major problem even though the discomfort has increased in such news. "Saif is under close scrutiny. He does not have any physical problem. He is said to be healthy. We have kept him in isolation only after he tested positive for the second time." Debashis Chowdhury said.





Debashish Chowdhury said that usually the corona infection does not decrease before two weeks. That is not positive to negative. Knowing that, Saif was tested for the second time a week later. "With that in mind, we tested him a second time a week later. But after coming positive, it was not possible for him to join the practice. However, he has no other physical problems. Saif is fine. I hope he will recover in 15 days." Debashish Chowdhury added.







Saif Hasan, who tested positive, was undergoing treatment under the BCB's medical unit. Ahead of Sri Lanka tour, BCB had initially said that the corona test of the cricketers on the occasion of the upcoming Sri Lanka series would be a three-stage corona test of the national team and their fellow High Performance Team (HP) cricketers before the tour. Ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka, the team was to test Bangladesh's corona in four rounds.





Cricketers will have the last stage corona test on September 24. Every Test was being held ahead of the Sri Lanka series but even though the series is uncertain, the cricketers are scheduled to be tested according to the rules.





Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan has tested positive for coronavirus after Test samples were collected from all individuals including. Saif and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee was tested positive for COVID-19. Lee however recovered soon as has already joined Tigers' practice. As Saif had no visible symptoms the BCB's Medical Team has advised Saif to go into self-isolation immediately in accordance with the COVID-19 management protocol until they undergo another test.





It may be noted that Lee had earlier reported positive on 14 August in Dubai, UAE and negative on 23 August after 10 days in isolation. He also completed a 14-day self-quarantine on arrival in Dhaka prior.







