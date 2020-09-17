

The Hindu community across the country will celebrate the Mahalaya today, the auspicious occasion of heralding the advent of goddess Durga.





With the beginning of 'Devipaksha', Mahalaya is observed six days before Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community. However, this year, the ShardiyaNavratri dedicated to Devi Durga will be delayed by about a month owing to the Adhik Maas (leap month in the Hindu calendar).





Usually, the Devi Paksha commences with MahalayaAmavasya, but in 2020, the nine-day long festival will be celebrated a month later, reports BSS. The nine-day festival of Navratri dedicated to Goddess Durga in the month of Ashwin usually commences soon after PitruPaksha ends.





However, this year, devotees will have to wait for a month to celebrate ShardiyaNavratri. The Chaturmas consists of Shravan, Bhadrapada, Ashwin, and Kartik. Major festivals are celebrated, and vrats are observed during this period.Mahalaya marks an invitation of sorts to goddess Durga to begin her journey from Kailash to her paternal home (earth), along with her children.





This invitation is extended through the chanting of mantras from Sri SriChandi and singing devotional songs.Countdown of Durga Puja begins with the celebration of Mahalaya.On October 21, the Durga Puja will begin with different rituals on the day of MahaShashthi.On the occasion of the day, special programmes of Mahalaya will be arranged at different temples across the country including capital Dhaka tomorrow morning.





On this day, Hindus remember and pay homage to their ancestors, who passed away, by performing puja, and offering Brahmins clothes, food and sweets in their name.MohanagarSarbojanin Puja Committee arranges a special programme marking the Mahalaya at Dhakeshwari Jatiya Manidir at 5.30 am tomorrow morning.





Puja committee president SreeShoilendraNath Majumder said the programme will be telecasted live at Channel24 from 6am to 7am.Similar programmes will also be arranged in different temples in the capital city and across the country.









