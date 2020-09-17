Barguna Rifat murder verdict on Sept 30



The verdict on the much-talked-about Rifat murder in Borguna is going to be pronounced on September 30. Borguna District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Asaduzzaman fixed the date after the state concluded arguments on Wednesday.





Ten accused, including the victim's wife Aysha Siddika Minni, were present in the court.





Rifat was hacked to death in broad daylight in the town on June 26 last year. He came under attack near the main gate of Barguna Government College. CCTV footage showed Rifat's wife Minni apparently trying to save him.





Rifat's father filed the case accusing 24 people. Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16 last year and made an accused.





Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused, was killed in a 'gunfight' with police on July 2.The High Court on August 29 granted bail to Minni on condition that she would remain in her father's custody and abstain from talking to the media.







--- Zakir Hossain, Borguna

