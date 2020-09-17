Ex-secy Sohrab Hossain new PSC chairman





The government has named former senior secretary Sohrab Hossain as the new chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).





The Public Administration Ministry came up with the announcement on Wednesday in a notice.





President M Abdul Hamid made the appointment on condition of suspending his post-retirement leave and benefits, the notice added. Sohrab will remain in the post for a term of five years from the date of his appointment or until he reaches the age of 65, whichever occurs first.



The former education secretary will replace Muhammad Sadiq, whose tenure is set to end on Sept 17.





Leave Your Comments