Turkish President lauds Hasina for shelter to Rohingyas

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday. Turkish Minister for Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu was present. -Agency



Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highly lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing shelter to Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar. He has assured of all-out support to Bangladesh to resolve the crisis.





Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on the Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday and talked about different bilateral issues including the Rohingya crisis. Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh ahead of the formal inauguration of the newly constructed Turkish Embassy in Dhaka at the end of this year.





They also discussed trade and investment and the upcoming D-8 Summit. Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu was also present at the meeting.



Leave Your Comments