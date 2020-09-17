Thermax turns into another Hallmark!



Bangladesh has in the meantime graduated from the least developed countries (LDC). Even during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the country has made record in foreign currencies reserve thanks to the earnings through remittances from expatriate Bangladeshis without any investment from the state. Simultaneously, the development programs being executed by the Prime Minister has made rural economy vibrant.





However, some financial fraudsters and loan scammers are acting as impediments to the country's development efforts. A number of business groups, according to allegations, are mishandling the stimulus packages the government has announced and getting hold of mysterious loans. Allegedly Thermax Group is one of such business conglomerates.





Thermax Group's alleged scams remind of the financial fraud committed by Hallmark Group back in 2010.





Financial sources have informed that some detrimental activities of Thermax Group's Managing Director Abdul Kadir Mollah and Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Kazi Sayedur Rahman have endangered the country's banking sector. Allegedly Kazi Sayedur Rahman has been assisting Abdul Kadir Mollah in various financial scams for last many years. Kazi Sayedur Rahman joined Bangladesh Bank as an assistant director in 1988 after completing B. Com (Honors) in Accounting and M. Com from Dhaka University. He is at present serving the Forex Reserve and Treasury Division of Bangladesh Bank (BB).





Abdul Kadir Mollah was a sales assistant of Titas Gas at the beginning of his professional career. He became filthy rich overnight. He was detained over corruption charges during the reign of one eleven caretaker government. He later on got released by confessing his shady deals to the then Truth Commission.





Abdul Kadir Mollah, banking sources have reported, has taken loans of 6 thousand crore taka from different banks in the names of some of his companies. Bangladesh Bank's report states that Abdul Kadir Mollah does not have the same quantity of assets on equal terms with the loans he has grabbed. Abdul Kadir Mollah identifies himself as the brother-in-law of Bangladesh Bank's Governor Fazle Kabir but Fazle Kabir is not at all aware of it.





Fazle Kabir's brother-in-law Kamrul Islam was an unofficial adviser to Thermax Group. Kamrul Islam died recently. Since then Abdul Kadir Mollah has been saying to bankers that he is Fazle Kabir's brother-in-law. Abdul Kadir Mollah puts Kazi Sayedur Rahman in the observer post of some banks from which Abdul Kadir Mollah takes undue privileges.





Kazi Sayedur Rahman joined Janata Bank as its observer at the beginning of 2018. He managed a big sum of loan for Abdul Kadir Mollah from Janata Bank at that time. Even Kazi Sayedur Rahman rescheduled the old loans of Abdul Kadir Mollah. Janata Bank's top management complained to Finance Ministry with reference to different irregularities done by Kazi Sayedur Rahman.





Kazi Sayedur Rahman joined Agrani Bank as its observer on 30 September 2019. Kazi Sayedur Rahman provided loans of 70 crore taka to Abdul Kadir Mollah from Agrani Bank. This money was taken from the stimulus package which was announced to tackle the adverse economic effect of coronavirus.





Abdul Kadir Mollah is originally a client of Sonali Bank. Sonali Bank has decided not to pay any loans to Abdul Kadir Mollah keeping in view some of his previous anomalies. For this reason Abdul Kadir Mollah took loans from Agrani Bank through the help of Kazi Sayedur Rahman.





Abul Kadir Mollah put Kazi Sayedur Rahman in the observer post of Sonali Bank in June through lobbying. Abdul Kadir Mollah is one of the directors of South Bangla Agricultural and Commerce Bank. He has given jobs to some of the relatives of different banks' chairmen and managing directors to make them happy.





A number of banks including Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, UCBL, Bank Asia and some other banks are facing trouble after paying loans to Abdul Kadir Mollah. Allegedly the central bank's regulations were violated while disbursing loans to Abdul Kadir Mollah. Sonali Bank lent 1200 crore taka to Thermax Group in 2018. The inspection team of Bangladesh Bank has remarked nearly 6 hundred crore taka out of this amount is risky. Sonali Bank was supposed to pay 900 crore taka loans to different organizations of Thermax Group but Sonali Bank paid 1200 crore taka.





Thermax Check Fabrics, Indigo Spinning, Thermax Knitting are some of the organizations under whose names 6 thousand crore taka loans were taken from different banks. An official of Thermax Group has told media on condition of anonymity that there is no investment of 6 thousand crore taka in the companies belonging to Abdul Kadir Mollah.





The Asian Age spoke to Kazi Sayedur Rahman who denied the above allegations. Kazi Sayedur Rahman stated that he did not give any special favours to any business group. Neither does he have exclusive affiliations with any businessman, he added.





The Asian Age contacted Abdul Kadir Mollah over phone and asked him about the graft allegations he is facing. Abdul Kadir Mollah did not give any clear reply to the question. Rather he asked The Asian Age to communicate with his office for cooperation.





Bangladesh Bank's former Governor Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed said to The Asian Age, "The central bank should make the best of its efforts to establish good governance in the banking sector. At the same time proper measures should be initiated so that no business group can monopolize the banking turf. Bangladesh Bank should monitor the disbursement of money from the stimulus packages."





Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute, told The Asian Age, "Small and medium enterprises should be given priority in terms of paying loans from stimulus packages. Directors of some banks are taking loans from other banks instead of from their own banks. This is not a good instance. Most of the banks are highly influenced by leading industrialists."





Dr. Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka office, said to The Asian Age, "Most of the micro enterprises find it difficult to comply with the terms and conditions of bank loans. For this reason they are not being able to get money from stimulus packages. Bangladesh Bank's job is to regulate banks. Banks should not be allowed to regulate Bangladesh Bank."







Leave Your Comments