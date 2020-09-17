Govt to import onions from Turkey, Egypt

As prices of onion shot up on the back of a ban on exports by India, people wait in queues to purchase daily essentials including onion from a TCB truck in front of the National Press Club in the city on Wednesday. -AA



The government is going to import onion from different sources in order to ensure smooth supply of the kitchen item in markets and a decision has been taken in this regard.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said, as per the decision, the government has already taken steps to import onions from Turkey and Egypt.





The consignments are expected to reach Chittagong port early next month.





Dhaka has requested Delhi to withdraw the ban imposed on onion export as soon as possible keeping the import of the cooking ingredients uninterrupted. State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam told reporters at his office on Tuesday that Bangladesh expects a positive outcome to this end soon.





He said Bangladesh raised the issue with the Indian foreign ministry through Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi immediately after noticing the ban. The State Minister also said there is an unwritten understanding that India would inform Bangladesh beforehand while taking any decision on such a ban.





He referred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks she made during her Delhi visit in October last year on the same issue when India imposed a ban on onion export. India on Monday put a ban on export of all varieties of onion.





Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said there is nothing to panic about onion as the country has sufficient stocks of this kitchen item for meeting the normal demand.





He was speaking at a press conference on the stock, supply and price situation of essential commodities, including onion, at his ministry's conference room.





Tipu Munshi said, "There is nothing to panic about onion. The government is taking all-out measures to keep the prices of onion at a logical level. The government is going to link e-commerce with TCB to bring the prices under control. Jail and fines have been increased for dishonest traders."







The Minister informed that the monthly demand of onion is around 2 lakh tons and the current stock of onion in the country is around 6 lakh tons.







He blamed a section of unscrupulous traders and panic buying by a section of consumers for sudden abnormal price hike of onions in the local markets.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said his ministry will consider a proposal for the withdrawal of duty on onion import.





"We'll definitely consider the matter [duty withdrawal] as we did in the past," he told reporters responding to a question on withdrawal of duty on onion import.





He was speaking at a virtual briefing session on the outcomes of two consecutive meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday.







In another development, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB will sell onion online as well as through dealers to cool down prices of the root vegetable which shot up on the back of a ban on exports by India.





The government made the decision to sell onion on the e-commerce platforms considering a staffing shortage at the corporation, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said.





TCB dealers began selling onion at Tk 30 per kg on Sep 13. One customer is allowed to buy 2 kg onion from the dealers.







To facilitate the sale, the government will import 100,000 tonnes of onion through its trading arm, the minister said.The retailers in the capital were asking between Tk 85 and Tk 100 for 1 kg of the kitchen staple on Tuesday, up from Tk 60 a day ago.





