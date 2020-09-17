Prepare guidelines for next generation to run state: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing a meeting of Awami League presidium members at Ganobhaban on Wednesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has put emphasis on the need for a guideline for preparing a guideline for next generation to run the state in future.





She was addressing a meeting of Awami League presidium members at her official residence Gabobhaban on Wednesday.







Such a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair has been held after a long hiatus as all political activities were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Sheikh Hasina said, "The Awami League (AL) under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has brought the country's independence. As we are in power, we have to take the responsibility to (find ways) for the next generation on how the country will run and advance towards development in future."





"We know the change will happen. If a framework or a concept paper or a guideline has before the next generation, it will be easy to do any work for them whoever comes to power. How much time else I can continue (running the state)" as I am now 74." Only leaders and activists of Awami League and government officials and employees have stood beside the people affected by the COVID-19 risking their lives, the premier said, adding that other political parties have given only lip services.





The activities of non-government organizations (NGOs) were not significant during the crisis, she added.





Referring to the increase in remittance inflow and forex reserve due to the government's timely measures, Sheikh Hasina said, "Our economy is now in a good position."





"Our remittance inflow has increased. It's now USD 39.4 billion. We're giving two percent special incentive for sending remittance….and our foreign currency reserve is now in a good shape as well," she said.





From the very beginning of this crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government wanted to keep country's economy moving facing all challenges, Sheikh Hasina said, adding the government also announced stimulus packages for keeping the trade and commerce functional.





Apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has to face some other natural calamities. "Due to timely effective measurers, we've been able to face these challenges," she added.







