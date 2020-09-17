Covid-19: India sees highest single day spike with 97,894 fresh cases









India on Thursday registered 97,894 new coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike, in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to more than 5.1 million.





The Health Ministry on Thursday said that the new cases raised the nation’s confirmed total to more than 5.1 million since the pandemic began, reports AP.





Besides, the country also reported 1,132 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 83,198 as of Thursday.





At the current rate of infection, India is expected within weeks to surpass the 6.6 million reported cases in the United States, currently the country with the most reported infections.





Nationwide, India is testing more than 1 million samples per day.





Global coronavirus cases surged past 29,760,579 as of Thursday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The university's tracker said 939,175 people have died from the virus worldwide.

Leave Your Comments