50th BGB-BSF DG level talks begin









A four-day border conference between Bangladesh and Indian border guards began at 10.45am today in the conference room of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters here.





BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is leading a 13-member Bangladesh delegation while his BSF counterpart Rakesh Asthana is heading the six-member team in the conference, said a BGB press release here.





The conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD) on September 19.





Earlier, the BGB-BSF DGLT was postponed on September 13 as the BSF delegation could not reach Dhaka due to a technical glitch in their aircraft.





