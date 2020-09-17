Light to moderate rain likely: Met office









The Met Office has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places across the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am on Thursday.





Parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and many places in Rajshahi division and a few places of Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions are likely to see rain and thundershowers with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the northern part of the country, it said.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Panjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across Northern part of Bangladesh.





One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.





Monsoon is active over northern part and fairly active over southern part of Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.





Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

