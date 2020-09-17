Over 2.5 lakh recover from Covid in Bangladesh





The total number of people who recovered from Covid-19 crossed the 2,50,000-mark in Bangladesh on Thursday as health authorities reported the recoveries of 2,443 patients in 24 hours till Thursday morning.





A total of 2,50,412 people have recovered from the disease, which is 72.74 percent of the infected population.





The health authorities, meanwhile, detected 1,593 new cases across the country after testing 13,673 samples that raised the number of total cases to 3,44,264. The daily infection rate has now come down to 11.65 percent.





So far, 17,70,106 tests have been conducted and 19.3 percent of the samples found to be positive.





Bangladesh saw the death of 36 more patients till 8 am on Thursday increasing the death tally to 4,859. The mortality rate from the disease is 1.41 percent in the country.





According to a handout sent by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), now 2021.44 cases are being recorded in one million population while 1470.36 recovering and 28.53 dying.





Currently, there are 88,993 active Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 last.





Of the 4,859 victims, 3,788 are men and 1,071 women.





Among the 36 new deceased, 21 are aged above 60, seven are aged between 51 and 60, five between 41 and 50, one between 31 and 40 and two between 21 and 30.





According to the DGHS, 50.38 percent of total deceased are aged above 60 years, 27.17 percent are aged between 51 and 60 years and 12.97 percent are aged between 41 and 50 years. The death rates in other age brackets are significantly lower.





Since March 18, 2,369 have died in Dhaka division, 1,018 in Chattogram, 328 in Rajshahi, 412 in Khulna, 183 in Barishal, 218 in Sylhet, 229 in Rangpur and 102 in Mymensingh division.





Across the country, 17,185 people are in isolation and 47,691 are quarantined.





Global Situation





Global coronavirus cases surged past 29,760,579 as of Thursday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The university's tracker said 939,175 people have died from the virus worldwide.





The US, which is the worst affected country, has reported 6,629,357 confirmed cases with 196,752 fatalities.





Besides, the data shows, India’s total caseload crossed 5,020,359 while the death toll climbed to 82,066 during the period.





Brazil is the third worst-hit country with 4,419,083 confirmed cases and 134,106 deaths.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a pandemic in March this year.





There is currently no vaccine for the virus but some promising candidates are at the final stage of trials.

