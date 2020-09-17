I am a victim of conspiracy as I have taken steps to recover government land grabbed by an evil quarter, said Nasirnagar upazila sub-registrar Mizharul Islam.

Protesting the media reports recently published about registering one’s land in name of another, Mizharul Islam said, “The fact is that one AKM Momen Ali made a verbal complaint about a deed of exchange being No. 6193 registered at my office on 28/10/19. As explanation was sought to the deed writer in this regard on July 6, he gave his response explaining the matter on July 9 and lodged a general diary being No. 652 with Nasirnagar Police Station on August 14.”

“After scrutinizing the general diary and documents, it was found that the land in question of plot no. 984 appertaining to BS Khatain no. 15 under Guniouk Mouza in the upazila is a government land under waqf estate. Shahabuddin took the possession of the land in collusion with AKM Moyeen Ali and deed writer Salah Uddin Sarker (certificate No. 51) making forged BS Khatian and khajna receipts concealing true information,” he further said.

On August 19, it was requested to the officer-in-charge (OC) of Nasirnagar Police Station by a letter being memo no. 244 to take necessary actions against the persons mentioned above for making forged documents to grab government land, he added.

Mizharul Islam said, I didn’t get any application from anyone for certified copy of the deed as per the Registration Act. Even, none communicated in this regard or no legal notice was sent to my office, he said.

