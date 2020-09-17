Human trafficking: A common crisis in Bangladesh

Nowadays, human trafficking is one of the major global problems. Bangladesh is also facing much difficulty in dealing with human trafficking. Tge sales of human being nationally or internationally as a commodity for the purpose of forced labor, slavery, sexual slavery, or commercial sexual exploitation by the trafficker are human trafficking.







In general sense, it may wreathe providing a helpmate in the topic of forced marriage and the removal of human tissues or organs, including for surrogacy and ova removal. It can happen within a nationally or internationally. Human trafficking is a crime that occurs by the trafficker.





Constantly, some devil person works with worldwide in the circle of human trafficking. Most of the trafficking peoples are women and children and they cannot free from trafficker's powerful hand. More woman sales in other countries' brutal as a prostitute.





General people are unknown in their work. Human traffickers or a group of human traffickers hold forth to general peoples a bright future. They said, homemaker, wash man, Tea boy, personal assistant and so on are available job and the huge amount of income is possible. Actually, they work in prostitute institutions.





Human trafficking is a worldwide business. Bangladeshi local marginal people are lived in a dangerous situation, at a time they are faced with human trafficking. Most people want to free from poverty. They want to work or a platform that the platform helpful for them. But there is no sufficient job vacancy or no enough employments for the people. As a result, they search for work everywhere.





Last year 10 May, a huge number of people died boat drowning in the Tunisia coast. In this boat, total people were 75 and where 75, Bangladeshi peoples were 51.





Basically, human traffickers use Sea as a super way for their trafficking system. Sea is the easy channel of human trafficking. Why? Because, in Sea channel, the transfer cost is below other ways and checking the problem is normal too. Boat drowning is common facts in the sea. Boat drowning of the Tunisian coast is the best example for us. But we are not concerned about these burning issues.





The "Prevention of Child Trafficking through Community and Networking" (PCTSCN) published a piece of a soul-stirring report about the human trafficking of Bangladesh on 21 November in 2018. According to the report, from 1971 to 2018 ten lac women and children already have been trafficking to other countries by a human trafficker. Moreover, they also said that a monthly one hundred children and four hundred women trafficking by the trafficker in our neighbor countries i.e. India, Pakistan, and the middle-east countries most of all.





Last year, the USA foreign state department was published a "Human Trafficking 2019" report. In this report, they showed that every year seven lac men and women went to illegal ways by the human trafficker to other countries from Bangladesh.





According to Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) in the first month of January, they saved 45 males and 23 females and eight children by the BGB in 2019. Next month February, March, April, May, June and July BGB saved an amount of male, female, and children gradually-45, 27, 55,35. January to May the number of total saved peoples was 207 by the BGB forces, but no human trafficker arrested by the BGB.





According to "Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment", in a time, Bangladeshi 96 lac people work in 160 countries. Other sources, it is up to 10 million. Remittance is the helping factor of the economy. Supposedly an amount of 15 billion remittances is conquerable.







Economically, Remittance is the second largest part of our economy. The first one is the Garment's productive income, and the second one is remittance. But a matter of sorrow that no proper activities by the authority about emigrant. As a result, emigrant peoples every place and every situation they are affected.





In this present situation, most of the people who are subjected to trafficking are left without food and water in the middle of the sea in a small boat. Many people die on the way for want of food and water. The government is taking some steps to stop this problem. But they are not enough for these problems. But why?





In 2012, The Parliament of Bangladesh passed, "Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012." It provided Suppress and Punish for the traffickers. According to "The Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012" section 6(2) Human trafficking is prohibited in Bangladesh and if anyone commits the crime of trafficking shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding imprisonment and with fine, not less than taka fifty thousand." In this act, the highest punished 12 years and lowest punished three years. Matter of sorrow that this Act is not applied properly by the government. As a result, human trafficking is continuing and is increasing day by day.





Maybe we are capable of the human trafficking act, but this is not applying properly. The government and other relatives branches failed to attacked human traffickers. So human trafficker continues its human trafficking business. The government tries to control this problem, but this step is not enough. The government should be increasing awareness of marginal peoples and create skillful manpower, sufficient job vacancy.







In this term, the government should strongly handle this problem and try to find a massive way of solution. Otherwise, we lose our huge amount of manpower, and day by day our economy will be decreased by its bad influences. Does the government want to do it?





The writer is a student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.





