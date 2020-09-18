Bangladesh on way towards half century





Bangladesh is on the way towards completion of 50th anniversary of Victory Day on December 16, 2020 thereby subsequent anniversary of Independence Day observance of that country on March 26, 2021. Also on March 26, 1972, the basic tenets of the constitution of Independent Bangladesh has been enacted by the father of modern constitution of that country. As this writer being a Bengali from the Indian state of West Bengal feels extremely proud to write about this newly developed nation of South Asian continent. Bangladesh faced traumatic moments during the decade of mid seventies when the father of the nation legendary Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally murdered along with his families which was inclusive of his spouse Begum Fazilatunnesa and along with the children who used to stay with him at the same apartments at Dhanmondi.







It was only his two daughters Sheikh Hasina( presently Prime Minister of Bangladesh) and younger sister Sheikh Rehana managed to escape the gruesome murder as they were out of their country around that traumatic moment in their lives. According to other sources former Indian President Late Pranab Mukherjee provided shelter to the two sisters. That was the reason Bangladesh has been extremely grateful to Late Mukherjee as he rendered immense contributions along with Legendary Indira Gandhi and finally providing brotherly support to the two sisters during horrirfic coup of August 15, 1975.







Now Bangladesh crisscrossing various ups and downs are now in a position to compete ably with other major democracies of the world. It is in fact gratifying for many Bangladeshi nationals there are many Indian Media personnel from both print and television have cast positive impressions upon that country. Now the GDP is fast rising at 8% in this year 2020. In many categories Bangladesh has overtaken neghboring India. Though problems are there in Bangladesh but it is our hopes and aspirations with the passing of time that country will progress to skyrocketing level. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble responsibilities to analyze deeply about the present position of Bangladesh in global scenarios.



Present position of Bangladesh in global scenarios





Bangladesh is on the march towards progress and prosperity. Though the country is on the verge of completion of 50th anniversary of her Independence it is progressing in a fast pace. Though the problems are there but still I feel that the distrubing phases of that country will be overcome with ease and alacrity. As per the views of some of the leading intellectuals despite Bangladesh having some problems but as per the efforts and intitiatives by analytical and rational minded citizens of that nation that she needs to progress further but if efforts are there by the present generations then she will certainly progress which is beyond doubt by the analytical and rational minded Indians.





Even around three to four years back in a Victory Day function at the lawn of the precincts of the office of the Deputy High Commission for Peoples Republic of Bangladesh a veteran journalist cum writer from India Manash Ghosh, a hardcore analyst of Bangladesh rendered meticulous analysis about that nation which is on the path of progress.





What Ghosh narrated was that Bangladesh as a country used to be treated as an underdogs once upon is now slowly and steadily on the path of progress and advancement. As per the statistics goes by GDP is fast rising to 8%. On other areas of economy automobile industry, chemicals and fertilizers, tourism, agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, electricity and gas, micro credit, garments etc various other fields of economic development the country is carrying on.



Exports from Bangladesh





Bangladesh exports has increased highly with the passing away of every financial year. As per Financial Year 2018-2019 I find that the value has reached $ 40 billion. Among the products which are mostly exported textile goods, leather goods, pharmaceuticals and other chemical products, ceramic products, bicycles, jute products, IT collaboration with other countries, frozen foods and agricultural products.



Items of import by Bangladesh





Different items of important by Bangladesh are stated as follow:







During the last financial year ( 2018-2019) total amounts of imports undertaken by Bangladesh worth $ 55.44 billion. The items which was imported by Bangladesh are Textile products, machineries, different types of mineral products, vegentable products, various types of chemicals, different types of vehicles and aircrafts.







Relations between India and Bangladesh







It is both India and Bangladesh despite political bifurcations between two nations are identical on various other aspects like geography, history, culture, literatures and various other branches of fine arts. From economic, scientific and trade cooperation of bilateral interests relations between these two friendly nations stands till date on a solid and cordial foundations. Trading across the border has just begun with the arrival of Hilsa fish in the Indian city of Kolkata.





As it is well known to all of us that trading, economic and cultural activities between these two nations was sorrowfully suspended due to lockdown on account of Covid-19. In the same manner there was no exchange of the above issues from India. Rest of the analysis of the said issue shall be dealt separetly.



Historical background of Bangladesh





Bangladesh had a prolific historical background regarding her birth in South Asian continent as one and only Bengali nation around the globe. Once upon a time the country was part of undivided Bengal plus rest of Assam and North East territory. Rest of the historical movement is known the world over. Till date the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is high adored the world over. It was in the year 1971 on December 16, when Bangladesh ( the then East Pakistan) achieved Independence from the clutches of tyrannical Pakistan forces.





In this regard the roles played by the then Indian government under the leadership of dynamic Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi who stood vehemently for the comradeship of the then East Pakistan fighter which was well applauded by all global and Sub Continent forces of those days. Indira Gandhi motivated Bangabandhu so much which enabled him to give birth to one and only Bengali nation around the globe which has been renamed later on as Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. After two months of achieving victory the real Independence Day was announced in the year 1972 on March 26. It was on March 26, 1972 constitution of newly Independent Bangladesh was promulgated by the father of the constitution of this constitution the one and legendary Dr Kamal Hossain.







This Notre Dam University and Oxford University Alumni Dr Kamal Hossain is till date attained the status of global legal and public icon of repute. It was in the year 1974 on September 17, the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave speech for the first time in mother language Bengali was truly an unprcented event of UNO and that of global event of repute. Till date the above date is deeply inscribed in the heart of all Bengalis of India, Bangladesh and that of other parts of the globe. Now the interactions between common and notable citizens of both nations are getting carried on in full swing.







The birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, fiftieth anniversary of Victory Day cum Independence Day Celebrations as well as that of centenary of historical Dhaka University on July 1, 2021.







As Bangladesh is on the way towards observance towards observance of fiftieth anniversary of Victory Day and Independence Day Celebrations respectively the mind of Bengalis based in India and Bangladesh has become terribly euphoric. Also our mind has become badly crestfallen because we could not paticipate in birth centennary celebrations of legendary father of the nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman because of the occurrence of pandemic Covid-19.







Bangladesh government made elaborate arrangements but everything became terribly upsetting because of Covid-19. It is all our cherished dreams that the English calendar year 2021 shall fullfill all our dreams such as observance of 50 years of Victory Day, Independence Day and finally the centennary celebrations of Dhaka University slated for July 1, 2021. It is all our sincerest dreams that all the above events could be observed totally.







Summing up the above issues one point will always surmise our mind is that except some of the key issues of common importance India's relations with Bangladesh will improve further in the upcoming days of our life. But thanks to the towering roles played by all Rabindra Sangeet artists, scholars and writers who have played prolific roles in furthering this cordial and bilateral relations to dizzy heights which we could not have had imagined now in our mind and heart. Anyhow with the completion of half century anniversary of Victory Day and Independence Day celebrations Bangladesh will no doubt usher in prominence and prosperity in the eyes of global populations.





The writer is based in Kolkata



