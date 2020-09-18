Diner Sheshe





"I was 23 when I got pregnant. I still remember praying desperately to God, hoping that I'd be blessed with a baby girl. For some reason, I felt like it would complete me; having a mini me running around! And sure enough, my prayers were answered when I gave birth to Hetvi.







But while I was navigating through sleepless nights of being a new mother, my marriage was on the rocks. After many attempts at reconciliation, I separated from my husband. To be honest, I was terrified at the thought of what life would be like for me and Hetvi.







I was always financially independent as a freelancer and had a supportive family, but I felt underconfident, and a little heartbroken. All around, I felt pressure to get remarried, but I knew I could be both her mom and dad; I'd never let her feel the absence of one parent.







At times, I'm sure she wondered why she didn't have a father like most of her friends, but she never asked me. So, from showing up to school conferences to helping her with her projects, I made sure I was there for every moment so that she knew someone was always looking out for her.







Over the years, Hetvi grew up to be not only my daughter but also my best friend- we'd watch cheesy Bollywood movies over a bowl maggi. She's always up for last minute hikes- I've often told her, 'Pack your bags, we're going on a trip!' We once missed a flight because we were so lost in binge eating burgers! But I really got lucky with how mature she is. At school, her teachers praise her so much that I'd say, 'Come on! Be a little mischievous sometimes!'



Although I may be regretting that bit of advice now that she's in her 20s. When Hetvi became a bit recluse in her teenage years, I definitely snooped through her phone to make sure everything was okay- I'm an Indian mom after all! But no matter what I found, from boys to best friend problems, I made sure she knew she could talk to me.







