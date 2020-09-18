Worldwide waffling





Vogue Williams has opened up about motherhood as she made her return to television work earlier today.he 34-year-old television personality, who recently welcomed her second child with Spencer Matthews, was over the moon to finally get back to the studios.





Speaking about her cram-packed day, the mum of two also revealed that she brought her baby daughter Gigi with her to work.In a lengthy social media post, Vogue explained that she wasn't quite ready to leave her newborn and praised the TV crew for being accommodating during her appearance.









When Kamala Harris won her first election for San Francisco district attorney in 2003, the office's relationship with the city police force was in tatters. She promised to rebuild trust, but the goodwill didn't last.Three months after Harris took office, a young city police officer was shot and killed.





Harris quickly said she wouldn't seek the death penalty for his killer, instead opting for life without parole. She'd run as a death penalty opponent, but her move surprised and angered police."





This was a symbolic thing to them of respect," said Debbie Mesloh, Harris' then-communications director. While Harris made it her top priority to win a conviction for the officer's killer, her relationship with police was "really challenged for a long time."









Kanye West took a break from his presidential campaign to make some declarations about his music career Monday, saying that he will refuse to release any new music until his record company, Universal Music Group, and his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, free him from their deals.He quickly followed that up by saying that Drake and J. Cole must apologize to him - although whether this was a further condition for releasing new music was unclear - and asking for a meeting with Jay-Z.









Robbie Coltrane has defended JK Rowling from accusations of transphobia, saying he does not find her views offensive.Harry Potter author Rowling has attracted strong criticism for comments on gender identity, but vehemently denies she is transphobic.





The row was reignited this week when a Sunday Telegraph review of her latest book, Troubled Blood, said it featured a "transvestite serial killer".Coltrane, who played gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has suggested people are too easily offended.He told the Radio Times: "I don't think what she said was offensive really. I don't know why but there's a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended.













