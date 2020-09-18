Onion export ban an Indian plot: Zafrullah

Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking at a human chain on Thursday. -AA



Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Thursday said India should be given a strong message as it is "trying to disturb Bangladesh's economy".





"India's focus is on how to devastate the economy of Bangladesh. That's why they're now conspiring. They suddenly stopped onion export flouting the international rules as part of this plot," he said, reports UNB.





Speaking at a human-chain program, Zafrullah said, "India's current attitude towards Bangladesh can't continue. India needs to be given a final message. We must be vocal against it. Let's all unite and put up a resistance against India."





He also suggested the government to stop transit facilities to India to give it a "lesson for its hegemonic attitude. We must raise our voices collectively against India."





Zafrullah alleged that India has subtly kept BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia 'confined' to her Gulshan house and 'restrained' Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by bureaucrats and the followers of the Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). "This situation can't continue. We must give India a befitting reply."





After speaking at the program for two and a half minutes, Zafrullah fell sick and quickly left the spot.Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal and Muktijoddha Projonmo arranged the program in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting the widespread border killing, growing price hike of daily essentials, including onion, and the 'knee-jerk' foreign policy of the government.









