Millie Bobby Brown forgot her native British accent



Millie Bobby Brown's acting career was propelled after her iconic role in the hit show Stranger Things. However, she had completely forgotten her native British accent working at the show. The star told Radio Times in an interview, "For the last five years I've been playing an American character in Stranger Things," referring to her role as Seven. "





I found it really challenging being British in this, even though I am a Brit!" she exclaimed. Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she had to learn how to speak in a British accent for Enola Holmes, as the star was so accustomed to her American accent on TV.







It's not surprising though, as Millie Bobby Brown had started working on 'Stranger Things' when she was only 12. And she worked on the show for 5 consecutive years. Enola Holmes is due on Netflix this September 23. The hyped show also stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter.

Leave Your Comments