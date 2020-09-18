Marvel fans upset as 'Black Widow' delayed again



The film industry continues to be in disarray as the pandemic seems that it won't be subsiding anytime soon. And as a result, big-budget films are less interested in taking risks by releasing at this moment.





That certainly seems to be the case for Black Widow. Even though Disney still hasn't confirmed this, it's expected to be the case. Variety's reported, Disney is still pursuing a theatre release. This means fans won't even get to see the film on Disney+ streaming platform. Warner Bros.





recently pushed their highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984's release date all the way to Christmas Day. It's believed Disney might wait till Christmas and clash with Wonder Woman 1984, or to get the most out of the film, Disney might just wait till 2021. The move comes in the wake of Tenet and Mulan underperforming at the box office. Many believe the film industries are rushing their releases, especially with the spikes in coronavirus cases in several regions around the world.





