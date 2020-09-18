An iconic Marvel character returns



As the Empyre crossover comes to its final conclusion in the pages of Marvel Comics, the publisher has brought back one of its most iconic and classic characters, "Uatu The Watcher".







Within one of the final issues of the event, 'Empyre Fallout: Fantastic Four #1', none other than Nick Fury as 'The Unseen' makes an appearance as the heroes of Earth including the Avengers and Fantastic Four come together with the Kree and the Skrulls to see to the punishment of the Cotati.







At issue's end, Fury seemingly conjures the answer to en ages old question, resulting in the return of none other than Uatu The Watcher. Marvel fans will recall that Uatu has been absent from Marvel's books since the 2014 crossover event 'Original Sin.'







During that event, Uatu was assassinated on the moon and his eyes taken and used as weapons by both the mercenary The Orb and Nick Fury. It's unclear who Uatu will be targeting and what comics will see this ultimatum come to pass, but it seems like Marvel is already gearing up for its next big event with the return of 'The Watcher'.





Leave Your Comments