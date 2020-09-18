Aishwarya's 'Binodini Dasi' biopic postponed



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently making headlines because of testing COVID-19 positive. She along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, husband Abhishek Bachchan and Father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were hospitalized for the same.







On the work front, it has been a very long time since fans have seen the Fanney Khan actress on the big screens. But, earlier in 2020, there were reports that the actress has given the nod to Pradeep Sarkar for working on the 'Binodini Dasi' biopic.





Everyone thought that this is going to be the year when they can witness the magic of Aish again on the big screens. But, It looks like fans have to wait a little longer. Yes, we know it is disheartening news to hear. But let us give you all the details you need about this film.





According to the latest reports in Pinkvilla, the filmmaker shared his hope for a vaccine by March so that he could work on the film. Pradeep further revealed that after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to come on board for 'Binodini Dasi' biopic, he started working on the script. But, the pandemic has stalled everything for now as he is unable to give proper narrations to actors via Zoom calls.





Talking to the portal Pradeep Sarkar revealed, "The writing is in progress. While Aishwarya has given her nod, I have not approached other actors because I am waiting for the crisis to abate. I hope the vaccine is developed by March so that we can start shooting." Noti Binodini was a popular courtesan who, at age twelve played her first serious drama role in Calcutta's National Theatre in 1874.











---Agencies

