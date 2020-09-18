Kolkata legend Kabir Sumon vocalizes Bangladeshi lyrics



The number of songs of Kolkata legend Kabir Sumon about Dhaka and Bangladesh is not small. Even in his words, many songs have been sung by Dhaka artistes.There is something to this other than that this time. This legend gave voice and melody to Bangladeshi lyrics. Lyricist Enamul Kabir Sujan claims that this is the first such incident. Kabir Sumon has never sung in the words of any lyricist from Bangladesh before.





The name of the song is 'Jachhe Jibon'. Dhruvo Basu of West Bengal has arranged the music to Sumon's voice. Regarding the song, Kabir Sumon said from Kolkata, "This song is very much liked by me and some of the students very close to me. I hope the song will be a milestone."





In this context, lyricist Enamul Kabir Sujan said, "This is a memorable event of my life and a huge achievement. I am eternally grateful to Kabir Sumon that he gladly accepted one of my writings and provided melody and voice in it. I'm really overwhelmed."





It is learned that the video of the song will be released soon from both Bengalis simultaneously.Note that Enamul Kabir Sujan is a member of Geetikabi Sangha. So far, many artists including Sabina Yasmin, Rathindranath Roy, Khalid (Chaim), Asif Akbar, Kishore, Konal, Karniya, Mahadi, Swaralipi, Belal Khan, Badsha Bulbul has given voice to the songs written by him. Besides writing songs, Enamul Kabir Sujan is well known as an entertainment and IT entrepreneur.

