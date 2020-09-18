u

Irfan Sajjad and Saima Saika have paired up in Mahadi Hasan Pial's drama 'Tomar Jonno Orchid Bhalobasha'.The shooting of the drama, written and directed by Mahadi Hasan Pial, ended on September 12, in Uttara. This is Saima Saika's first drama after entering media. Prior to this she acted in a few commercials. Saima Saika, the second runner-up of ATN Bangla's Mrs. Universe, has been offered a few movies but she wants to concentrate on the drama.





In the story of the drama, Saima asks Irfan a question and leaves him in a dilemma. If the question is not answered, then there is another problem at hand for them both. Irfan loses his mind while trying to find the answer to her question. Everyone calls him insane. At that time Irfan comes to know that Saima was suffering from a complex disease. What will be the future of Irfan's love? What is Saima's question? What was the answer Irfan found?





The director said that if you want to know the answer to these questions, you have to wait for the time when the drama will be aired. Anando Khaled, Loba Ahmed, Tuhin Hasan, GM Masud, Shafiz Mamun, Jibon, Safiq and many others have also acted in this drama made for a private television channel. The drama is an MHP Entertainment production.

