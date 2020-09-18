Tarin to appear as a journalist in 'Mongol Aloke'



An acclaimed small screen actress is Tarin Jahan who has acted in various roles in her long career. This is the first time in that series that she is appearing as a journalist. The name of the drama is 'Mongol Aloke'. It is produced by Mahfuza Akhter and written by Iqbal Yusuf. The drama will be aired on BTV. The shooting has recently ended in BTV's own studio.





As can be seen in the story of the drama, Tarin works as a journalist in the capital Dhaka. She has been working on the education system of the country for a long time. Once you go to the village to see the picture of the education system going hands on. The journalist collected information about the successes and failures of the education system by visiting the educational institutions there.





Relevantly, she met the education officer there. Tarin tried to find out the state of the education system in the statement of the education officer. While working, Tarin had a cordial relationship with the education officer. The next time that relationship is transformed into love.





Raunak Hasan has played the role of an education officer in the drama. Tarin said, "After about a year I acted in a BTV drama. Although I have known journalists, I have never acted in such a role. A number of statements have been made for the audience through the character. I hope everyone will like the drama."

