BHF to sit Sept. 30 to take decision of premier league



The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will sit on September 30 in an executive committee's meeting to take a decision of Premier Hockey League which was halted for the last two years. "Yes we'll sit in the executive committee on September 30 and our main agenda will be the premier league issue in the meeting," said the BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Thursday.







Yousuf said they had earlier send letters to participating clubs of the premier league requesting them to send their (club) representatives in the league committee's meeting and among them seven club already responded our letter providing their representative names but Mohammedan Sporting Club and Dhaka Mariners Youngs Club did not send their representative's names because some of the two club's officials were suspended by the federation following a chaos in the league match between the two teams.



The acting BHF general secretary said the two clubs however communicated with the federation with the issue …. because if the BHF does not withdraw suspension on the two club's officials, then how the two clubs will send names of their representatives. So to solve the matter the federation will sit on September 30 to discuss the premier league issue giving the most priority.





The BHF acting general secretary informed that in the last executive committee's meeting our present instructed us to arrange the premier league as many as the clubs want to play in the league.Even before that the BHF sent letters to the participating clubs inviting the clubs to take part in the league but the clubs did not take any step in this regard due to COVID-19 pandemic.





Yousuf said The BHF is moving forward with an aim to arrange the Premier league in November. The Premier Hockey League was scheduled to start in February last, but it was deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic.









