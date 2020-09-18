Ex-cricketer ASM Faruque passes away

u

Former national cricketer, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) member and councillor ASM Faruque died on Wednesday in Dhaka following a cardiac arrest. He was 75. Faruque was also the member and councilor of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The former cricketer's death left the cricket fraternity and country's sports arena in shocked state.





Faruque is one of the cricketers of the Bangladesh side that had played against the visiting MCC team in 1976, the first tour by a foreign team to independent Bangladesh. Faruque had performed various roles with the BCB as an administrator.





He was the Bangladesh Team Manager at the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa and at the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016. He was appointed BCB's Game Development Committee Chairman in 2007. Faruque was a member of the Technical Committee formed by BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP. He was one of the selectors for the Asia team in the Afro-Asia Cup in 2007.In a condolence letter, the BCB expressed its grief and sadness at the death of ASM Faruque.







The Board extended deepest sympathies to his family also. Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) also expressed their sadness at the death of the veteran.Faruque was the captain of country's traditional club Mohammedan Sporting Club, who also was sad at the death of him.





In a condolence letter, Mohammedan Club wrote: "He was the captain of the Mohammedan from 1967-1978. Under his captaincy Mohammedan became the champions for the first time in Dhaka League in 1977-78 season."

The club also extended its deepest sympathies to his family.







