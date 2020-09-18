Decision on SL tour likely to be finalized within two or three days



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is expecting Sri Lanka's reply about Bangladesh's tour in the Island nation within two or three days.BCB's media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus said since the issue is Sri Lanka's national issue, Bangladesh couldn't impose any pressure to reply about their proposal shortly."We made it clear that the quarantine period should be reduced and we have to be given the practice facilities, otherwise, it's impossible for us to play the series," Jalal Younus told the media on Thursday.







"Now we are waiting for their reply. Sri Lanka will give their decision. But since it is their national issue, Sri Lanka Cricket itself couldn't give any decision. You know they have a task force who are controlling the COVID-19. So we can't impose pressure on them to give the reply quickly. We are waiting for their reply. Hopefully we'll get the reply within two or three days."





Whatever Sri Lanka does, Jalal Younus said, Bangladesh is taking their preparation, eying to think about the tour positively."We are ready. We have taken our preparation as we need to. If any positive reply comes, we can complete all formalities within one week. Problems will arise only when they will take a long time to reply," Younus said.





In the latest move to make the series takes the place in time, SLC is trying to convince their health department to allow Bangladesh national team a two-country quarantine- in which, Bangladesh players will maintain a seven-day quarantine in Dhaka before flying for Sri Lanka and more seven-days after reaching the island nation.





However, this idea is unlikely to get a positive response from the health department of Sri Lanka as a two-country quarantine idea seems to be a fictional move because it's nearly impossible to maintain a bio-secure bubble when an international flight is a must.BCB is yet to make a comment on the idea of a two-country quarantine. Bangladesh is scheduled to leave the country for Colombo on September 27. The first Test is due to be held on October 24.

