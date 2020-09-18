BNP greets new Japanese PM



BNP on Wednesday greeted Yoshihide Suga for being elected as the Prime Minister of Japan.In a congratulatory message, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Yoshihide Suga on taking over as the new Prime Minister of Japan."Stating that Bangladesh and Japan are countries of huge potentials, he said the two nations are bound with cooperation and harmony.





The BNP leader hoped that the historical ties between the two countries would be strengthened further during the tenure of Suga. "Despite facing many difficult situations in the past, Bangladesh and Japan have not stopped their journey (of mutual cooperation), but have moved forward without any hesitation."He wished the new Japanese Prime Minister good health, long life and success, reports UNB.





In another message, party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman also greeted Suga.In a tweet earlier in the day, Fakhrul said, "Heartiest congratulations to excellency Suga on becoming the 99th Prime Minister of Japan."





He also wished him all the best for a successful incumbency.Contacted, Fakhrul said he personally greeted the new Japanese Prime Minister through a message on his Twitter account while BNP did it formally.Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Wednesday, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man. He was also confirmed in the upper house.Shinzo Abe announced his resignation last month citing ill health.







