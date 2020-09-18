India asks China to pull back troops

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. -AP File Photo



India's defense minister said Thursday that they urged Beijing to sincerely implement an understanding they reached previously to completely disengage forces from the Ladakh region.Rajnath Singh told the upper house of Parliament that China has amassed troops and weapons in Ladakh in violation of agreements reached in the 1990s and is trying to alter the status quo in the region through aggressive actions, reports AP.





He said that was not acceptable and that India is seeking a peaceful resolution through talks. The two countries' foreign ministers met in Moscow a week ago and agreed to de escalate tensions in Ladakh, but Singh's words to Parliament suggested they have not significantly declined and that settling the impasse will be a long process.





He also said India has counter-deployed troops that have foiled "transgression attempts by China." "We should be confident that our armed forces will handle the situation successfully," Singh said. He said it was "apparent from Chinese activities that their words don't match their actions."





In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin again laid the onus on India to relieve the tensions and said Chinese border troops have "always strictly abided by the (agreements) between the two countries and are committed to safeguarding China's territorial sovereignty and maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas."





"What is pressing now is that the Indian side should immediately correct its mistake, disengage on the ground as soon as possible and take concrete actions to ease the tension and lower the temperature along the border," Wang said at a daily briefing.Relations between the two countries have often been strained, partly due to their undemarcated border.





