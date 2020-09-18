Teesta water sharing deal during govt's tenure: Shameem



Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem on Thursday said the Teesta water sharing deal will be signed with India during the tenure of present Awami League government by protecting the interest of Bangladesh.





"Teesta Treaty will be signed with India during the tenure of incumbent government by safeguarding the interests of Bangladesh", said Shameem while talking to journalists after paying tributes at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here.





Shameem's wife Tahmina Shilu, Chief Engineer Wahed Uddin Chowdhury, Executive Engineer of Gopalgonj Water Development Board Mohammad Halim Salehi, Madaripur Zila Awami League President Shahabuddin Molla, Tungipara Upazila Chairman Soliman Biswas, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nakib Hasan Tarafder, among others,were present.





Shameem said efforts are underway to approve 13 projects at the cost of Tk 1150 crore for dredging rivers, canals in Gopalganj district.He hoped that if the projects are approved by ECNEC, steps will be taken to complete the implementation of these projects by the next rainy season.Later, the deputy minister inaugurated a tree plantation programme near the mausoleum of Father of the Nation.







Leave Your Comments