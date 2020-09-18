Age limit for govt jobs except BCS relaxed



The government has relaxed the age limit for all government job seekers, except Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), considering the COVID-19 situation.





The Public Administration Ministry on Thursday issued a notification in this regard, asking government offices, which completed all procedure for publishing job circulars before March 25, but could not advertise due to the COVID-19 situation, to fix March 25, 2020 as the date of an applicant's maximum age in their recruitment advertisements (excepting BCS), reports BSS. The ministry also asked the authorities to take necessary measures to the effect.



