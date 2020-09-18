Charge framing hearing against Khaleda Nov 17



A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed November 17 for hearing on charge framing in Barapukuria coalmine corruption case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and 10 others.Dhaka Special Judges' Court Judge AHM Ruhul Imran passed the order after granting time petition filed by Khaleda's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukdar.





The time petition was filed on ground of Khaleda's ailment, Talukdar said. Earlier on August 20, the court set September 17 for holding hearing on charge framing in Barapukuria Coal Mine graft case, reports UNB.





On February 26, 2008, the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station accusing 16 people, including Khaleda and 10 of her former cabinet colleagues, of taking Tk 159 crore 71 lakh in kickbacks on the Barapukuria coalmine deal which was awarded to the highest bidder instead of the lowest one.





However, among the 16 accused, Motiur Rahman Nizami and Ali Ahsan Muhammad Mojaheed were executed for their crimes against humanity while former Finance Minister Saifur Rahman, BNP leader Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan and former Petrobangla chairman AR Osmani have already died.On October 5, 2008, the ACC pressed charges against the accused in the Barapukuria graft case.





Responding to a petition filed by Khaleda, the HC on October 16, 2008 stayed the case proceedings and issued a rule asking the ACC to explain why the case should not be quashed.The Appellate Division later upheld the stay order as well, leaving the corruption case in the cold.Later on September 17, 2015, the HC lifted the stay order resuming the trial proceedings of the case.





