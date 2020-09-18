PM for building a graft-free admin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) Signing Ceremony-2020 on Thursday at the Public Administration Ministry through video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her commitment to build a corruption-free administration in the country and directed the government officials and employees to undertake their own plan on 'shuddhachar' (integrity) and implement it effectively.





She was addressing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) Signing Ceremony-2020 on Thursday at the conference room of the Public Administration Ministry through video conference from her official residence- Ganabhaban. Sheikh Hasian said, "We want to establish a corruption-free administrative system in the country and you've to undertake your own plan on integrity and how you will execute it.''





She directed the government officials and employees to work with self confidence and stay always beside the people. "When you do any work, do it with self-confidence … you cannot do any work if you pay heed to who, what said and who what wrote," she said. The head of the government stated there is a class of people in the country whose habit is to make criticism. "They'll say many things about a little fault. But they won't do anything.





She went on to say that her government has given permission to many private TV channels and has implemented Digital Bangladesh, adding propaganda (against the government) will continue through it."But you (government officials and employees) will have to have your own trust and confidence in whether you are doing the right thing. If you've that confidence, the people will get its result … I want to say that," she said.





The Prime Minister said it is a responsibility of the government officials and employees to stay beside the people. "It's also our responsibility as we came to power thru' people's vote and we're pledge-bound to them … those who do government job are also pledge-bound to the people and serve them."







Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said the Health Ministry has showed enough efficiency and the government has been able to keep under control the Covid-19 as the primary works that were supposed to be done at that time were implemented properly.She said many criticise the health ministry, but the ministry showed efficiency enough to prevent the spread of the lethal virus.





"We'll have to keep in mind that health professionals including doctors, nurses and health workers don't sit idle, they are working with efficiency risking their life to combat the Covid-19.Sheikh Hasina said many doctors, nurses and health workers have died while treating the Covid patients.





Besides, she said, officials of the administration, members of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies alongside the leaders and activists of Awami League and its front organisations are also working with utmost sincerity to fight the disease and help the people during this crisis.





Sheikh Hasina said that she is worried about the students community due to the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister said it is hampering their study seriously."Not only Bangladesh, the economy of the entire world has been stalled due to the pandemic and the people of whole world are suffering for it," she said.





The head of the government mentioned that the government announced a set of stimulus package which is equivalent of over four percent country's GDP. "No country declared such packages first before Bangladesh and we thank the finance ministry to this end," she said.





"We've provided the incentive packages as well as cash money wherever it is necessary by opening our hand and as a result, the wheels of our economy remain operative," she said.Sheikh Hasina expressed her firm belief that Bangladesh will move ahead further and will never look backward and urged all to work together to attain the goal.









