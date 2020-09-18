UP chairman implicated in murder case: Family seeks PM’s move for his release

Kabir Ahmed, chairman of Birgaon union parishad under Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, has been implicated in a murder case though he was not present on the sport during the occurrence, according to the family members.

He is now in jail after he was arrested on September 13 in the murder case.

Kabir Chairman’s younger brother HM Al Amin Ahmed demanded release of his brother from the murder case and sought assistance from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in this regard at a press conference at Brahmanbaria Press Club in Brahmanbaria town on Thursday.

Abdul Mannan, organizing secretary of Ward No. 7 of Birgaon UP Awami League, read out a written statement on behalf of Al Amin Ahmed at the press conference.

Al Amin Ahmed started politics as organizing secretary of Birgaon union Chhatra League in 2003. He discharged his duties as joint secretary-1 of Chhatra League, Dhaka University unit. He was vocal in the movements for the release of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina after 1/11 changeover and execution of verdict against the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also actively took part in the movement for the trial of war criminals and protested the atrocities of Hefazat-e-Islam and sabotage acts of BNP-Jamaat before the national election held on January 5, 2014.

In the written statement, it was said, utilizing the influence of the local lawmaker, Krishanagar UP Chairman Zillur Rahman, Birgaon UP Awami League leaders Hossain Sarker and Afzal Hossain were out to occupy Baish Mouza Bazar in Birgaon union and make money from the work of Ashuganj-Nabinagar road. But Kabir Chairman protested their evil deeds. For this reason, Kabir Chairman and his brother district Swechchhasebok League leader SM Alamgir were framed in a murder case.

It was further said, in a village clash on April 12, people of the opposition group cut off one leg of Mobarak Hossain, a resident of Thanakandi village under Krishnanagar union. Mobarak later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Kabir Chairman condemned the murder and demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

Abdul Mannan said, on the day of occurrence, Kabir Chairman was distributing relief goods among the poor affected by the coronavirus pandemic at his residence in Birgaon union. His brother Alamgir was also at his residence in Ashuganj. But Kabir Chairman and his brother Alamgir were made accused in the murder case.

He further said, after the incident police filed a case with Nabinagar Police Station accusing 106 people and 700-800 unidentified people including main leaders of two groups. Kabir Chairman and his brother Alamgir were not made accused in the case. Besides, before death, Mobarak revealed the names of his killers. Kabir and Alamgir were not among them.

