India records 96k new COVID-19 cases









The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5,214,677 on Friday morning, as the country has recorded 96,424 new cases in the past 24 hours.





Besides, 1,174 deaths were reported from across the country pushing the total tally to 84,372, said the health ministry, reports Xinhua.





According to ministry officials, 4,112,551 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.





"The number of active cases in the country is 1,017,754," the information released by the ministry reads.





Meanwhile, 61,572,343 samples have been tested so far across the country, out of which 1,006,615 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Friday.





India has become the second worst-hit country by COVID-19 globally.





The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The global case count reached 30,065,728, with a total of 944,604 deaths worldwide as of Friday, the data showed.





The United States reported the most cases and deaths which stood at 6,674,070 and 197,615, respectively.

