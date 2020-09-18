Manikganj textile worker killed after air pumped into his rectum









Four people were detained after a worker of Akij Textile factory was killed allegedly by his co-workers who pumped air into his rectum in Manikganj Sadar upazila on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Julhas, 39, a cleaner of Akij Textile and son of Abdus Samad of Kandapara village in Saturia upazila.





Police did not identify the detainees.





Bhaskar Saha, additional superintendent of Manikganj Police, said Julhas became sick after four of his co-workers pumped air into his rectum on Wednesday night.





Later, he was taken to Manikganj Sadar hospital from where he was shifted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.





He died around 3pm on Thursday at the hospital.

