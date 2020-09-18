Allama Shafi resigns from Hathazari Madrasa





Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi, the director-general of Hathazari Madrasa, has stepped down.





Shafi, also the chief of Hefajat-e-Islam, announced to resign from his madrasa post after a meeting of Majlis-e-Shura (policymaking body) on Thursday night.





Later, he was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.





Salauddin Nanupuri, a member of the Majlis-e-Shura, said Shafi resigned on health grounds. “He’ll continue to act as an advisor,” he said.





Shafi’s resignation came amid student protests.





A group of Hathazari Madrasa students demonstrated on Wednesday demanding the removal of the Hefajat chief and his son Maulana Anas, the publicity secretary of Hefajat.





They also locked the madrasa gate and vandalised office rooms of some teachers, including Anas.





Protesters’ demands included removing Anas, reinstatement of three teachers sacked by him, dismissal of ‘unskilled’ teachers appointed by him, an end to ‘torture on students’ and removal of three members of Majlis-e-Shura for their controversial roles.





A meeting later held at the madrasa at night assured protesters of removing Anas.





Additional police and Rab personnel have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.





On Thursday, the Ministry of Education ordered the madrasa’s closure until further notice for violating regulations imposed by the government.





As the news spread, students took position on Chattogram-Khagrachhari road, halting traffic. Later, police forcibly removed them from the road. The students went back to the madrasa and carried out vandalism inside the institute.

