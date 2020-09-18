Dengue: One new case recorded in 24 hrs





The health authorities on Friday announced the detection of one new dengue case in the past 24 hours.





Currently, two dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals.





Both of them are from the capital, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





According to DGHS, 442 people have been diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 439 have recovered.





Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 recovered.





Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

