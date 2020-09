The health authorities on Friday announced detection of 1,541 new coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths in the past 24 hours.





The new cases were detected after testing 12,730 samples, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) handout said.





The infection rate and recovery rate is 19.25 percent and 72.97 percent respectively.





Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll has now soared to 4,881 with the current fatality rate at 1.41 percent, the DGHS said.

