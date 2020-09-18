‘SP has transfer authority, not OC’

If it is required to transfer a police member for public interest, superintendent of police (SP) has the authority to do so, not an officer-in-charge (OC), said Narayanganj SP Jayedul Alam.







He said these while talking to this correspondent over mobile phone regarding recent news reports that Kamrul Faruk, officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj Police Station, transfers officers who are not in his fold.







SP Jayedul Alam said, “Transferring police personnel from one police station to another is a routine work. It is a matter of rules. OC has no authority in this regard. But I don’t know why the issue is being reported in media. If newsmen talked to me, I could clear it.”







“If a police member discharges his or her duties at a police station for 18 months, he or she can be transferred as per rules. On the other hand, a police member can seek transfer after completion of his or her service for 18 months in a police station. I think now there is no misunderstanding in the issue,” he added.







Kamrul Faruk joined Bangladesh Police as a sub inspector in 2000. Due to his efficiency, qualification and honesty, he was promoted to OC in 2010. He discharged his duties with reputation in different districts across the country. He joined Siddhirganj Police Station as officer-in-charge in 2019. Since his joining, he has relentlessly been working to keep law and order under control in Siddhirganj. He carries out operations against all kinds of crimes including terrorism, drug dealing and juvenile gangs. For this reason, OC Kamrul Faruk is a nightmare for criminals.







OC Kamrul Faruk said, “I never spare terrorists till my death ad it is my ethical responsibility to comply with directives given by higher authorities. I may become enemies of evil people while discharging my duties at the directives from DIG and SP. It is not possible to keep all happy.”







He urged people of Siddhirganj to report against criminal against to him directly.







It is mentionable that OC Kamrul Faruk’s father Mohiuddin is a martyred freedom fighter. He laid down his life on March 26, 1971. OC Kamrul’s elder brother Abdul Qaiyum Babul and maternal uncle Abdul Kadir also took part in the Liberation War.

