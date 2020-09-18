BNP only talked during COVID-19 pandemic: Chief Whip

Bangladesh Parliament Chief Whip Nur-E-Alam speaking at the Shibchar upazila by-election candidate announcement program in Madaripur on Friday. -AA



While Awami League leaders were risking their lives to safeguard lives of citizens during COVID-19 pandemic, BNP only criticized and tried to create unrest, Chief Whip Nur-E-Alam said during a meeting in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Friday. He attended the meeting of newly extended committee of Shibchar upazila Awami League. He also announced the candidate name of upcoming upazila by-election.





Chief Whip stated, a lot of lives were lost due to COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors, polices, journalists, government officers tried to be the first line of defense against the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of Awami League leaders across the country also joined the war against this pandemic. Many of them died as they exposed themselves against COVID-19.





Awami League has lost many dedicated leaders. On the contrary, BNP only showed themselves in press conferences rather than being present on the ground. They easily could have helped citizens, but they chose not to. Other countries fought against COVID-19, Bangladesh had to fight against COVID-19 while facing heavy flood and massive river erosions.





He also assured that all the damaged schools due to river erosion will be repaired soon. As Shibchar was the first upazila which maintained total lockdown, he thanked upazila administration for their efforts.







--- Pradyut Kumar Sarkar, Madaripur





