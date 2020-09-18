Walton launches affordable handset with dual cameras



Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched new affordable smartphone 'Primo GH9' with attractive features.





The phone offers a large notch display, dual rear cameras, Android 10 operating system, and fingerprint scanner, among others. All this costs only Tk 6,799. The handset is available at all Walton Plaza, mobile brand and retail outlets along with its own online sales platform E-Plaza.





Asifur Rahman Khan, Chief of Walton Cellular Phone sales department, said the design and configurations of the smartphone have been fixed considering the demand and affordability of entry-level customers, the company said in a press release. The attractively designed 8.6 mm slim smartphones comes with black, sky blue, ocean green and deep blue colours. It features a 6.1 inch U-Notch HD+ IPS display with 1560X720 pixel screen resolutions.







The device sports a Helio A20 1.8 GHz Quad Core processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8300 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 256 GB) and along with 3,000 mAh battery. Primo GH9 features a 13MP and 0.3MP dual rear auto focus cameras with PDAF and LED flash. It also sports another 5MP front facing selfie camera. Some advance camera features are 5p lens, 1/3.06" large sensor for sharp and colourful photos, normal mode, bokeh, beauty, cute, BSI, face detection, digital zoom with option of capturing full HD videos on both side cameras.







The dual 4G VoLTE supported phone has other necessary features including OTA, OTG, full HD video playback, dark mode, focus mode, full-screen gesture navigation, smart wake up, motion gesture, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cast screen, WLAN hotspot, GPS with A-GPS, accelerometer (3D), orientation, light (brightness), and proximity.





Customers will get instant replacement warranty for 30 days for the phone along with one-year regular service warranty, the company said.







Leave Your Comments